Ticket discount: PIA, JS Bank sign agreement

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and JS Bank Ltd signed an agreement to offer discount on PIA international and domestic travel tickets.

JS Bank customers will now be able to get discounted airline tickets.

The agreement was signed between CEO PIA Amir Hayat and President JS Bank Ltd. Basir Shamsie.

Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat congratulated both the teams at PIA and JS Bank Ltd. for augmenting air travel in the country, as well as, abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “PIA is following a robust plan to recover from Covid pandemic that affected the aviation industry including PIA.

He said that despite the recent challenges enhanced focus on partnerships and alliances with organizations like JS Bank Ltd. will help in improving travel and tourism.”

President JS Bank Ltd Basir Shamsie, commenting on the occasion, said JS Bank is honoured to have entered into partnership with PIA and this agreement will make travel more rewarding for customers.

JS Bank and PIA have a longstanding business relationship; this alliance will allow JS Bank Card holders to enjoy discounts on their domestic and international travel via PIA.

The National Flag Carrier has a vision to promote tourism in Pakistan, especially the beautiful natural landscapes that the country has to offer.

Transactions can be made both at the PIA booking offices (domestic and international), as well as, through its corporate website, making the process convenient and seamless for the customers.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials of PIA and JS bank Ltd.

