AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ticket discount: PIA, JS Bank sign agreement

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2022 07:02am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and JS Bank Ltd signed an agreement to offer discount on PIA international and domestic travel tickets.

JS Bank customers will now be able to get discounted airline tickets.

The agreement was signed between CEO PIA Amir Hayat and President JS Bank Ltd. Basir Shamsie.

Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat congratulated both the teams at PIA and JS Bank Ltd. for augmenting air travel in the country, as well as, abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “PIA is following a robust plan to recover from Covid pandemic that affected the aviation industry including PIA.

He said that despite the recent challenges enhanced focus on partnerships and alliances with organizations like JS Bank Ltd. will help in improving travel and tourism.”

President JS Bank Ltd Basir Shamsie, commenting on the occasion, said JS Bank is honoured to have entered into partnership with PIA and this agreement will make travel more rewarding for customers.

JS Bank and PIA have a longstanding business relationship; this alliance will allow JS Bank Card holders to enjoy discounts on their domestic and international travel via PIA.

The National Flag Carrier has a vision to promote tourism in Pakistan, especially the beautiful natural landscapes that the country has to offer.

Transactions can be made both at the PIA booking offices (domestic and international), as well as, through its corporate website, making the process convenient and seamless for the customers.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials of PIA and JS bank Ltd.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA JS Bank Basir Shamsie agreement signed PIA Ticket discount CEO PIA Amir Hayat President JS Bank Ltd JS Bank customers

Comments

1000 characters

Ticket discount: PIA, JS Bank sign agreement

SPI inflation up 0.74pc WoW

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

New COAS to be selected from among three officers: minister

There’s ‘sufficient’ power generation, NA told

Nepra approves paisa 51/kWh raise in KE’s tariff

India’s IPEF membership will boost region: Yellen

Senate body members accuse FBR of harassing people

Pharma exports reach $325m mark, says DRAP CEO

Blome tells APTMA leadership, members: US wants to deepen trade relations with Pakistan

Draft amendments in Customs Rules, 2001 issued: FBR imposes new terms on global carriage of goods by road

Read more stories