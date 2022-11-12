Security beefed up at Imran’s Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: Police and other security personnel have beefed up security measures by constructing a multi-tier security check (wall) outside the Zaman Park residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman.

Sources said that the security was enhanced outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence after the Punjab police’s Special Branch issued a fresh threat alert to his life. In this connection, police officials belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province were also seen protecting the residence of Imran, a development that gives impression that former PM has ‘no confidence’ in Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi-led coalition government in Punjab.

Under the fresh security plan, check posts were also set up at the entry and exit points of Zaman Park and more security cameras were being installed to ensure safety of Imran. A special desk was also set up to keep a record of visitors to the former premier’s residence. The police department has also deputed women police officers for checking at entry points.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar visited the ex-PM’s residence and reviewed the security arrangements. Adviser to CM Punjab on Information and Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema also visited the site and said that according to the latest reports the PTI chief is facing security threats and his security is being enhanced.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government changed the head of joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan a day after the committee was formed.

The Punjab Home Department had initially appointed Director Inspector General (DIG) Establishment Chief Police Officer (CPO) Lahore Tariq Rustam as the head of the JIT. He has now been replaced by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram Ali.

Other members of the committee were IG Investigation Punjab Branch Ehsanullah Chauhan, District Police Officer Wahari Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Naseebullah Khan. DIG Rustam will now serve as a member of the JIT.

The JIT formed by the Punjab government will conduct a complete investigation into the Wazirabad attack and submit its report to the provincial home minister.

