HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks surged on Friday as investors took heart from the double whammy of lower United States inflation data and Beijing announcing a slight relaxation to its hardline Covid-19 restrictions.

Hong Kong stocks open lower

The Hang Seng Index closed up 7.74 percent, or 1,244.62 points, to 17,325.66 while the exchange’s China Enterprises Index, which lists major mainland companies, closed even higher, up 8.31 percent.