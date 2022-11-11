KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 144,416 tonnes of cargo comprising 117,728 tonnes of import cargo and 26,688 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 117,728 comprised of 65,568 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,055 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 20,424 tonnes of Dap, 7,961 tonnes of Urea and 3,720 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,688 tonnes comprised of 26,688 tonnes of containerized cargo.

Nearly, 5430 containers comprising of 2990 containers import and 2440 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1058 of 20’s and 966 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 269 of 20’s and 159 of 40’s loaded containers while 37 of 20’s and 908 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 07 ships namely, Rdo Endeavour, Bow Cedar, Star Dorado, Monax, Athina M, Oocl Charleston and Msc Malin have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 07 ships namely, Lila Ace, Rdo Endeavour, Monax, Star Dorado, Independent Spirit, Bow Cedar and MSC Malin sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 06 ships, FSRU Exquisite, Milaha Qatar, Xpress Bardsey, MSC Roma, Fairchem Honor and Nordic BC Keli left the Port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Ullswater and Irenes Ray are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 114,678 tonnes, comprising 72,195 tonnes imports cargo and 42,483 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,359` Containers (860 TEUs Imports and 2,499 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, CMA CGM Orfeo, Mild Bloom, Napa Sprit, Sea Fortune and DM Dragon carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL and MW-1 on Thursday, 10th Nov-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022