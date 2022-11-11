Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (November 10, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.81214 3.06314 3.81800 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.87857 3.83571 3.87857 0.08875
Libor 3 Month 4.63000 4.50843 4.63000 0.15438
Libor 6 Month 5.15629 4.97071 5.15629 0.21950
Libor 1 Year 5.63286 5.53600 5.66643 0.35375
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
