AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
AVN 80.26 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.96%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
EPCL 53.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
GGGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.97%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
OGDC 74.40 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (4.13%)
PAEL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.06%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.72%)
PRL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.21%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
TPL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
TREET 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.68%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
WAVES 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,287 Increased By 72.6 (1.72%)
BR30 15,985 Increased By 433.1 (2.78%)
KSE100 42,741 Increased By 475.7 (1.13%)
KSE30 15,609 Increased By 231 (1.5%)
South African rand weakens in early trade, eyes on US inflation

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 12:21pm
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand traded lower early on Thursday, as the US dollar weakened ahead of key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate hikes.

At 0633 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8000 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of other currencies, was down more than 0.1%.

The US consumer price index (CPI) report for October is due at 1330 GMT.

Economists expect core inflation to decline on both a monthly and an annual basis.

South African rand slips as US dollar steadies

ETM Analytics wrote in a research note that US factors continue to dominate the rand’s short-term direction, but South Africa’s problems loom large.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.500%.

South Africa’s rand

