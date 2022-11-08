AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
AVN 79.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
FFL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.23%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.13%)
GGGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 16.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-12.1%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
OGDC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 120.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 24.5 (0.58%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 45.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,273 Increased By 225.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,394 Increased By 93.8 (0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips as US dollar steadies

Published 08 Nov, 2022 01:33pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, as the US dollar steadied after two days of losses. At 0618 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7725 against the dollar, 0.18% weaker than its previous close.

“The rand briefly broke below R17.70 last night, but given the big move we have seen over the last two days and some good importer demand, we expect the rand to consolidate for now,” Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said in a research note.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was last up 0.181% at 110.41.

South African rand strengthens ahead of Fed decision

“The dollar is holding steady after two days of heavy losses as markets now focus on Thursday’s crucial US CPI data,” Cilliers added. Investors will also keep a close eye on US midterm elections later in the day, with a Republican victory and consequently gridlock in Congress forecast.

A conclusive result could take days. The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was lower in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.570%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand slips as US dollar steadies

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Pakistan secure $13bn-14bn in financial commitments, says Dar

'Nature-based solutions' heart of Pakistan’s climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

OGDCL, MARI & PPL get provisional award for new exploration blocks in Balochistan

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

Read more stories