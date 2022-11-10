AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
AVN 80.35 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.07%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.22%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
EPCL 53.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FCCL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
PAEL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.43%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.49%)
PRL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.29%)
TPL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
TPLP 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TREET 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.72%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
WAVES 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.9%)
BR100 4,274 Increased By 60.1 (1.43%)
BR30 15,918 Increased By 366 (2.35%)
KSE100 42,672 Increased By 406.3 (0.96%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 205.1 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat bounces off 2-month low, US view of higher supply caps gains

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 09:58am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat bounced off a two-month low to rise for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, although a US government forecast of higher world supplies limited gains, while corn and soybeans lost ground.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $8.07 a bushel, as of 0250 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Sept. 6 at $8.05-1/4 a bushel.

Corn lost 0.1% to $6.63-1/2 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.1% to $14.50-/4 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its monthly supply-demand report, estimated world wheat stocks at 267.82 million tonnes, up slightly from its October outlook of 267.54 million. Analysts had expected a small drop to 266.52 million.

“The uncertainty over whether or not Russia will extend the export corridor deal beyond Nov. 19 deadline may help provide some support,” Hightower said in a report. “In addition, the Rosario Grain Exchange lower their production estimate for Argentina wheat,” which is supportive of prices.

Top UN officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal and efforts to smooth shipments of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets, the United Nations said.

Argentina’s 2022/23 wheat harvest forecast was further cut to 11.8 million tonnes from 13.7 million tonnes previously, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday, warning it could fall further amid a protracted drought that is hammering farmers.

Wheat rises on US winter crop concerns; soybeans ease

US corn and soybean inventories will be bigger than previously thought as yields of both crops increased from earlier estimates, the USDA said in its report on Wednesday.

The agency pegged the US corn crop at 13.930 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 172.3 bushels per acre.

The soybean harvest was seen at 4.346 billion bushels, with a yield of 50.2 bushels per acre. Last month, the agency estimated corn crop at 13.895 billion bushels, with a yield of 171.9 bushels per acre, and soybean crop at 4.313 billion bushels, with a yield of 49.8 bushels per acre.

The overhang of concerns about Mexican demand for US corn continues after government statements against biotech crops and Chinese demand for US soybeans amid Beijing’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, and net buyers of soybean and soyoil futures, traders said.

wheat crop

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat bounces off 2-month low, US view of higher supply caps gains

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories