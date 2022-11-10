AGL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
ANL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.84%)
AVN 80.40 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.13%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 81.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.47%)
EPCL 53.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FFL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
GGGL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.88%)
GGL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
MLCF 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
OGDC 73.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.54%)
PAEL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.85%)
PRL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.85%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TPL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
TPLP 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.9%)
WAVES 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,294 Increased By 79.7 (1.89%)
BR30 15,990 Increased By 438.3 (2.82%)
KSE100 42,853 Increased By 587.6 (1.39%)
KSE30 15,648 Increased By 270.7 (1.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia end-Oct palm oil stocks rise to three-year high

Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 10:40am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of October expanded for a fifth month to a three-year high as production improved, data from the nation’s palm oil board showed on Friday.

Inventories in the world’s second-largest producer rose 3.74% from the previous month to 2.4 million tonnes, its highest since Sept. 2019, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

However, it was slightly lower than a Reuters’ survey pegging inventories at 2.53 million tonnes.

Palm jumps 1.7pc

Crude palm oil production rose for a fifth month amid the peak crop season, climbing 2.44% from September to 1.81 million tonnes. Exports gained 5.66% to 1.5 million tonnes, the industry regulator said. Imports fell 49.85%.

Heavy monsoon rains and a high risk of flooding due to La Niña are threatening to impede harvest in world’s largest producers Indonesia and Malaysia, which will likely hurt production in November and December.

Malaysian palm oil futures

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia end-Oct palm oil stocks rise to three-year high

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

Oil falls for a fourth day as China COVID concerns grow

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

Telenor pushes ahead with plan to sell Pakistan operations: report

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Read more stories