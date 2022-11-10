AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad Wednesday said Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change as witnessed during the recent floods; therefore, it is high time Pakistan’s financial sector become sensitive to financial consequences arising out of environmental and social risks.

Addressing the Sustainable Banking Conference, organized by the central bank in collaboration with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, at a local hotel here, SBP Governor said the conference was an effort to spread awareness on the impact of climate change and environmental degradation on the financial sector of Pakistan and a step towards SBP’s endeavor to reduce the vulnerability of financial sector from such risks.

The objective of the conference was to create critically needed awareness related to climate change and sustainability within the financial sector and launch the Environmental and Social Risk Management (ESRM) Implementation Manual. The inaugural session of the conference was chaired by Governor SBP.

During the conference, the Governor, SBP, launched the ESRM Implementation Manual for banks and DFIs. While delivering the keynote address, Governor SBP remarked that this manual has been launched as part of SBP’s ongoing efforts to promote green banking in Pakistan.

Forex boost: SBP receives $1.5bn from ADB, says Dar

The ESRM manual is a procedural guide for the banks/DFIs to establish their environmental & social risk management systems, as advised in SBP’s Green Banking Guidelines (GBGs).

The SBP, being a responsible regulator of the financial system, has also undertaken certain initiatives like Green Banking Guidelines and Financing Scheme for Renewable Energy, to ingrain sustainability considerations into the financial sector as per international best practices, Governor SBP said.

Jameel Ahmed encouraged the entire banking industry to take full benefit of the manual to establish their ESRM systems and procedures. State Bank will keep on providing necessary support and guidance at every stage of ESRM implementation.

On the sideline of conference, the Governor SBP talking to media said that LC opening procedure is being eased to facilitate the importers and directives to the banks have been issued.

In the inauguration ceremony, Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, IFC Regional Director for the Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan, shared that the launch of the Environmental and Social Risk Management (ESRM) Implementation Manual marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable banking practices in Pakistan.

He said that the manual can help the banking industry better manage environmental and social risks throughout their lending practices, and subsequently, enable a green and inclusive economic recovery at a critical time for Pakistan.

The conference also included two high-level panel discussions on important topics including ESG integration in the financial sector and climate finance risk & climate disclosures wherein, in addition to other senior level experts, two ex-SBP Governors shared their experiences. Deputy Governor Sima Kamil concluded the conference and thanked all participants.

The conference was attended by high profile dignitaries including Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh Country Manager for Afghanistan and Pakistan, IFC, Toshio Odagiri Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Chairperson, PSX Board, Yaseen Anwar Senior Policy Advisor, IFC, Sima Kamil Deputy Governor, SBP, presidents/CEOs of different banks/DFIs, senior officials from Pakistan Banks Association, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency and other relevant stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP IFC financial sector Floods in Pakistan SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad ESRM

Comments

1000 characters

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories