MedAngle bags two awards

KARACHI: MedAngle won two awards at the [email protected] ICT Awards 2022 for Best Education Startup Award (Gold) and Merit Awards for Best in Startup in all of Pakistan. Both categories were highly competitive this year, and MedAngle was a short-listed candidate, a finalist, and then a winner nationally in both categories.

MedAngle is Pakistan’s leading medical education platform with revolutionary platforms for future doctors studying MBBS, BDS and Premed. MedAngle has won a variety of accolades including winning Islamabad United - #UnitedWeTech21 and other awards including founder Dr Mohammad Azib being accepted into The Transcend Fellowship and the Harvard Medical School-MIT global healthcare innovation program.

With over 55,000 medical students future doctors on the platform who have answered questions more than 25 million times, MedAngle is a leader and pioneer in revolutionizing medical education in Pakistan.

Founder, CEO & CTO MedAngle, Dr Mohammad Azib marked the occasion by saying “This is a big achievement for us and we’re very excited to be named a winner of a gold award for Best in Education and a merit award for Best in Startup. [email protected] ICT Awards are a premiere destination for startups in Pakistan, and knowing that we were able to compete and be selected as the best of the best is really special and something our entire team is quite proud of.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022