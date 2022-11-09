AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Benzema misses Real Madrid training hours before France World Cup squad announcement

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2022 05:38pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MADRID: France forward Karim Benzema was absent from Real Madrid’s training session on Wednesday, hours before Didier Deschamps announces his World Cup squad, an AFP journalist witnessed.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema has missed four games due to a thigh problem with Les Bleus coach Deschamps naming his 26-man list at 1900GMT later onn Wednesday.

“He has not been able to come back from this little irritation, it is nothing major,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

“He has tried, but it has not been possible,” he added.

Deschamps, who guided France to the 2018 title, is already without injured midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Experienced centre-back Raphael Varane will not feature before the World Cup for his club Manchester United due to a thigh problem but has not been ruled out of the competition.

Deschamps’ side start the defence of their title on November 22 against Australia, before also playing Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

Real Madrid Karim Benzema World Cup squad

Comments

1000 characters

Benzema misses Real Madrid training hours before France World Cup squad announcement

Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Afghan central bank gets fresh banknotes after US helps clear payment

COAS visits Corps headquarters Peshawar, appreciates formation’s efforts for peace and stability

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia

Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year

Oil prices dip on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

Read more stories