AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Disney+ gains 12mn subscribers but losses accumulate

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2022 01:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The Disney+ streaming service saw its subscriber ranks jump by 12 million users compared to June, results showed on Tuesday, as the home to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and 'Black Panther' continued to defy a souring economy.

The gain beat analyst expectations, but the California-based group's streaming services, which include Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, more than doubled their year-to-year operating losses to $1.47 billion for the July to September period, the results said.

The number of people subscribing to Disney+ reached 164.2 million people, more than the 161 million estimated by Factset, a data company.

Netflix and Disney poised to shake up TV ad world

But this was offset by the high financial loss for Disney's flagship streaming service that is facing a wall of rivals, including industry leader Netflix and its 223 million subscribers worldwide.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said that building the streaming business had required "significant investment," and that the service was now suffering "peak operating losses, which we expect to decline going forward."

Disney+, fast on the heels of Netflix, is about to launch a cheaper but ad-supported subscription offering to attract even more viewers but also diversify its revenue stream.

Disney's version will launch on December 8 for $7.99 a month, while its basic ad-free subscription jumps to $10.99.

The company in August said that it hopes Disney+ will reach profitability in 2024 and is counting on upcoming releases such as 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' to fuel its subscription totals.

Disney+ streaming soars past growth projections

Sales and profit for the entertainment group as a whole were below analyst expectations and shares in Disney fell as much as 7.9 percent in late trading after the results were posted.

In an earnings call, Chapek pointed to record results at the parks, experiences and products division, which includes the company's theme parks and cruise line business.

It saw revenue jump by more than 36 percent to $7.4 billion from a year before, riding a wave of tourism after restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic were loosened.

The company said its merchandising licensing business also did well, primarily due to higher sales of products based on Mickey and Friends, Encanto and Toy Story.

Netflix Disney+ Hulu ESPN+

Comments

1000 characters

Disney+ gains 12mn subscribers but losses accumulate

1st semifinal: New Zealand 59/3 at halfway mark

MBS, PM take stock of cooperation

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Oil prices dip on US inventory build, China COVID worries

Cryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Read more stories