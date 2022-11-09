AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Democratic governor holds off Republican challenge in New York

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2022 11:32am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW YORK: New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent and the first woman to serve in the post, on Tuesday fended off a stiff challenge from Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to win election, US networks projected.

Hochul, who took office after scandal-hit Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021, bested Zeldin, an ally of former president Donald Trump who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

The projections from ABC and NBC showed Hochul with a healthy lead over Zeldin, who in recent weeks had surged in polling, triggering handwringing from Democrats that the race in New York – long considered a reliable stronghold for the left – might prove far more competitive than expected.

It was an eyebrow-raising development in a state where twice as many residents are registered as Democrats as Republicans.

Democrats flew in their heaviest hitters – including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Clintons – for last-minute barnstorming on behalf of Hochul, 64.

Zeldin was extremely well-funded, particularly from the billionaire cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, who spent more than $11 million in support of the right-winger’s candidacy, including attack ads on Hochul.

But along with visits from the Democratic party’s top brass, it appeared a strong push from progressives had supported the city turnout Hochul needed to secure her win.

“We’re proud that the NYWFP played a critical role in defeating the extreme right and protecting our communities. Now, Governor Hochul must respond to the call of voters and truly deliver for working New Yorkers,” tweeted the left-wing Working Families Party, which maintains a ballot line in the state and this year endorsed Hochul.

Democrat wins Pennsylvania governorship, defeating pro-Trump election denier

Tuesday’s win for the Democrats also marks the first time New York state elected a woman to the governor’s mansion, as her previous time in the office was due to the resignation of Cuomo, whom she served under as lieutenant governor.

“I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York,” tweeted Hochul, a relatively conservative Democrat who hails from Republican-friendly upstate New York.

Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor who must work closely with the governor, heralded the news, saying that “history has been made!” “Tonight, women and girls across the Empire State have seen another glass ceiling shattered.”

Andrew Cuomo Kathy Hochul New York Governor US midterm elections Republican congressman Lee Zeldin

Comments

1000 characters

Democratic governor holds off Republican challenge in New York

1st semifinal: Pakistan on top after powerplay

MBS, PM take stock of cooperation

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Oil prices dip on US inventory build, China COVID worries

PM for judicial commission

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Read more stories