Bilawal to embark on two-day visit to KSA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

The foreign minister is visiting the Kingdom to finalise the matters before the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan. He will also meet his Saudi counterpart and other important personalities. An important meeting in this regard was also held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Important progress on the Gwadar project will also be made possible during the visit of the Saudi crown prince to Pakistan.

Sources have divulged that the Saudi Crown Prince is most likely to visit Pakistan on November 21.

Pakistan, China and Saudi Arabia are keen to invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the diplomatic sources have said.