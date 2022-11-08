AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges ‘unwavering unity’ in US until ‘peace restored’

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2022 06:28pm
KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to remain united, as questions hover over American support for his country following midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.

“I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of … Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory,” he said in a recorded address, receiving the US Liberty Medal.

US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine in supplying weapons and financial backing to fend off Moscow’s invasion, has been encouraging voters to back Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

If both flip, Biden would be left as little more than a lame duck, calling into question continued robust US support for Kyiv.

Russians ‘prepare for street fighting’ as conflict deepens

“As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As the case was in previous years, we felt divided arguing whether we would ever be able to stand together,” Zelensky said.

“But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, we immediately got united and we keep this unity.”

The US Congress committed $40 billion for Ukraine in May with support across party lines and Ukraine’s defence minister on Monday this week thanked the US after Kyiv took receipt of more air defence systems.

