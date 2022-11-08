AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.39%)
GGGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
GGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.8%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.16%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.48%)
PAEL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
TREET 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
UNITY 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WAVES 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By 18 (0.43%)
BR30 15,612 Increased By 44.5 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,243 Increased By 196 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,357 Increased By 57.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russians ‘prepare for street fighting’ as conflict deepens

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 11:13am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Ukraine accused Russia of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the war’s most important battles.

Putin backs evacuation of civilians from occupied region

Diplomacy

  • White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has been engaged in confidential talks with senior Russian officials aimed at lowering the risk of a broader war over Ukraine, a source familiar with the conversations said.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was vital to force Russia to participate in “genuine” peace talks, describing it as a destabilising force on a range of issues, including climate change.

  • A senior adviser to Zelenskiy said Ukraine had never refused to negotiate with Russia and was ready for talks with its future leader but not with Vladimir Putin. The comments by Mykhailo Podolyak followed a Washington Post report saying the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate.

Fighting

  • Zelenskiy said that the Donetsk region in the east remained the “epicentre” of fighting, with hundreds of Russians being killed every day.

  • Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS and Apside air defence systems, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

  • North Korea said it never had arms dealings with Russia and had no plans to do so, its state media reported, after the United States said North Korea appeared to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for the Ukraine war.

  • Putin said that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now fighting with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

  • Russia’s defence ministry took the rare step of denying allegations that a naval infantry unit had suffered disastrous losses of men and equipment in a futile offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Economy

  • Three top Ukrainian officials confirmed that the shares of five strategic companies had been taken over by the defence ministry under wartime laws. The decision was taken at a top security meeting on Saturday and came into force the next day, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told a briefing.

Jake Sullivan Ukraine Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Russians ‘prepare for street fighting’ as conflict deepens

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories