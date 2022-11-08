AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
AVN 79.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
EPCL 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
FCCL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.13%)
GGGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-12.1%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
OGDC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
UNITY 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.1 (0.6%)
BR30 15,612 Increased By 44.4 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,271 Increased By 223.9 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,392 Increased By 92.5 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets mixed ahead of US midterms

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2022 11:58am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

HONG KONG: Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday following an upbeat session on Wall Street as investors look towards crucial midterm elections that polls show could upend power in Washington.

Shares fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai as speculation about a possible rollback of China’s strict zero-Covid policies fuelled volatility, even after the government vowed to stick with its harsh lockdowns and testing regimes.

But Tokyo stocks gained 1.3 percent at the break, extending rallies in New York, where stocks ended higher and the dollar retreated against both the pound and the euro.

Early voting has begun in many states and most US voters go to the polls on Tuesday, with a Republican takeover of Congress likely dooming President Joe Biden’s ambitious proposals.

Polls show Republicans are likely to win at least one house of Congress – and some see the prospect of further Washington gridlock as a scenario that could lessen the risk of policy uncertainty.

“This may very well be taken as a positive for equity markets over coming days,” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a note.

“The Biden administration, while welcomed to office by financial markets, has nonetheless delivered on being a very big spending government,” Bennett said.

“It is difficult to argue the extreme inflation and slowing economy are entirely the Biden administration’s fault, but voters will be very clear in their feelings on the matter just the same.”

On Monday, US stocks climbed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing up 1.3 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 rising 1.0 percent.

The next major data point that investors are watching is US inflation data due on Thursday.

Asian markets mostly up after solid US jobs data

Seoul gained 0.8 percent, Taipei jumped 1.0 percent and Sydney was up 0.3 percent in morning trade, with Singapore also rising 0.2 percent.

But Hong Kong was down 0.6 percent after jumping nearly three percent in the previous session as investors continued to hope for a relaxation of China’s strict Covid-19 rules.

“Speculation about reopening continues to add some market volatility,” Taylor Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank, said in a commentary.

“In a timely reminder of the potential for Covid policy to hit output, Apple warned iPhone shipments will be lower than previously expected after China lockdowns affected operations at a supplier’s factory,” he noted.

Shanghai was down 0.6 percent, while Jakarta fell 0.3 percent, Bangkok retreated 0.2 percent and Wellington dropped 0.7 percent.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.3 percent at 27,879.70 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 16,491.63

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,057.89

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1517 from $1.1513 on Monday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0012 from $1.0023

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.59 from 146.68 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $91.63 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $97.80 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.3 percent at 32,827.00 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,299.99 (close)

Asian stock

Comments

1000 characters

Asian markets mixed ahead of US midterms

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Pakistan secure $13bn-14bn in financial commitments, says Dar

'Nature-based solutions' heart of Pakistan’s climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

OGDCL, MARI & PPL get provisional award for new exploration blocks in Balochistan

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

Read more stories