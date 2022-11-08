AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
LHC allows closing of NAB inquiry against Rana

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed to close an investigation initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a case of assets beyond means as the evidence of acquiring disproportionate assets through corrupt and dishonest means was not proved so far.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the inquiry initiated by the NAB was in reaction to post-arrest bail granted to the petitioner in a fabricated case of drug by the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

He said the petitioner appeared before the bureau whenever he was summoned and informed the investigators that all his assets had already been scrutinized and frozen by the ANF in the drug case.

The counsel said the NAB chairman and his officials were not competent to assume the jurisdiction in view of the pendency of proceedings in the drug case before a special court.

