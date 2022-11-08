KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.296 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,781. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.354 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 6.376 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.897 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.080 billion), Silver (PKR 1.017 billion), DJ (PKR 707.516 million), SP 500 (PKR 274.440 million), Platinum (PKR 262.251 million), Copper (PKR 172.697 million), Natural Gas (PKR 127.763 million), Japan Equity (PKR 24.335 million) and Brent (PKR 1.290 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 10 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 9.634 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022