KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Oilboy Energy 30.06.2022 Nil (94.531) (9.45) 27.11.2022 21.11.2022 to Limited Year End 11:00 A.M 27.11.2022 AGM Hira Textile 30.06.2022 Nil (583.944) (6.74) 26.11.2022 19.11.2022 to Mills Limited Year End 03:00 P.M 26.11.2022 AGM Johnson & Phillips 30.06.2022 Nil 33.666 6.18 28.11.2022 21.11.2022 to (Pakistan) Limited Year End 11:00 A.M 28.11.2022 AGM Quice Food 30.06.2022 Nil (24.040) (0.244) 26.11.2022 20.11.2022to Industries Limited Year End 10:00 A.M 26.11.2022 AGM ZIL Limited 30.11.2022 24.11.2022 to 09:00. A.M. 30.11.2022 EOGM Nishat Mills Limited 28.11.2022 22.11.2022 to 11:30. A.M. 28.11.2022 EOGM Adamjee Insurance 30.11.2022 24.11.2022 to Company Limited 11:00. A.M 30.11.2022 EOGM Hinopak Motors 29.11.2022 22.11.2022 to Limited 09:30 A.M 29.11.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.

