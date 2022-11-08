Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Oilboy Energy 30.06.2022 Nil (94.531) (9.45) 27.11.2022 21.11.2022 to
Limited Year End 11:00 A.M 27.11.2022
AGM
Hira Textile 30.06.2022 Nil (583.944) (6.74) 26.11.2022 19.11.2022 to
Mills Limited Year End 03:00 P.M 26.11.2022
AGM
Johnson & Phillips 30.06.2022 Nil 33.666 6.18 28.11.2022 21.11.2022 to
(Pakistan) Limited Year End 11:00 A.M 28.11.2022
AGM
Quice Food 30.06.2022 Nil (24.040) (0.244) 26.11.2022 20.11.2022to
Industries Limited Year End 10:00 A.M 26.11.2022
AGM
ZIL Limited 30.11.2022 24.11.2022 to
09:00. A.M. 30.11.2022
EOGM
Nishat Mills Limited 28.11.2022 22.11.2022 to
11:30. A.M. 28.11.2022
EOGM
Adamjee Insurance 30.11.2022 24.11.2022 to
Company Limited 11:00. A.M 30.11.2022
EOGM
Hinopak Motors 29.11.2022 22.11.2022 to
Limited 09:30 A.M 29.11.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
