KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Oilboy Energy          30.06.2022        Nil     (94.531)          (9.45)      27.11.2022    21.11.2022 to
Limited                Year End                                                11:00 A.M        27.11.2022
                                                                               AGM
Hira Textile           30.06.2022        Nil     (583.944)         (6.74)      26.11.2022    19.11.2022 to
Mills Limited          Year End                                                03:00 P.M        26.11.2022
                                                                               AGM
Johnson & Phillips     30.06.2022        Nil     33.666            6.18        28.11.2022    21.11.2022 to
(Pakistan) Limited     Year End                                                11:00 A.M        28.11.2022
                                                                               AGM
Quice Food             30.06.2022        Nil     (24.040)          (0.244)     26.11.2022     20.11.2022to
Industries Limited     Year End                                                10:00 A.M        26.11.2022
                                                                               AGM
ZIL Limited                                                                    30.11.2022    24.11.2022 to
                                                                               09:00. A.M.      30.11.2022
                                                                               EOGM
Nishat Mills Limited                                                           28.11.2022    22.11.2022 to
                                                                               11:30. A.M.      28.11.2022
                                                                               EOGM
Adamjee Insurance                                                              30.11.2022    24.11.2022 to
Company Limited                                                                11:00. A.M       30.11.2022
                                                                               EOGM
Hinopak Motors                                                                 29.11.2022    22.11.2022 to
Limited                                                                        09:30  A.M       29.11.2022
                                                                               EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.

