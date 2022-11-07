AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's October fuel demand rises on festive season boost

Reuters Published November 7, 2022
Follow us

India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose to its highest in four months in the festival month of October, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Consumption in October was 6.7% higher than the previous month, while also up 3.4% year-on-year at 18.37 million tonnes, the data showed.

The data indicates that "the negative impact of the monsoon season is now coming to an end," Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq said.

"I expect fuel demand to grow significantly, as car sales have picked up. With several refineries coming back from maintenance, crude runs will also increase," Ul Haq added. "On the whole, a positive outlook and the best is yet to come."

India defers tax levy on unblended, dirtier fuel amid rising prices

India celebrated the major festivals of Dussehra and Diwali last month, buying everything from cars, houses and television sets to travel and jewellery, according to early data, giving a fillip to growth prospects despite economic gloom elsewhere in the world.

Indian state fuel retailers' diesel sales also surged in October from the previous month, preliminary sales data showed last week, indicating a pickup in industrial activity.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were up 8.8% from 2021 at 2.99 million tonnes, while diesel rose 5.5% at 6.98 million tonnes, the PPAC showed.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 3.3% to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 24% to 0.96 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.4% lower, while fuel oil use edged up 1% in October.

Fuel Oil LPG PPAC India's fuel consumption

Comments

1000 characters

India's October fuel demand rises on festive season boost

Punjab police registers FIR of gun attack on Imran Khan

Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clock in at $146mn in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Dewan Farooque Motors says it has entered into agreement with KIA Corp to assemble its vehicles in Pakistan

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

Oil slips but holds near $100 a barrel as dollar weakens

Read more stories