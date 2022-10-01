AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India defers tax levy on unblended, dirtier fuel amid rising prices

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2022 01:54pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India has deferred the imposition of taxes on dirtier and unblended retail fuel at a time when it is trying to contain surging inflation, which is already above the central bank’s comfort level.

India deferred imposition of a 2 rupee ($0.025) tax on every litre of gasoline not mixed with 10% ethanol by a month, a government order said on Saturday. In February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced imposition of the tax from Oct. 1.

The tax on sale of diesel has been deferred by six months, the notification said. India’s inflation rate has been above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% for nearly three quarters, forcing the central bank to raise interest rates aggressively.

In its latest monetary policy meeting on Friday, RBI raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points, the fourth straight increase, and analysts said further tightening is on the cards.

The government has also taken a number of steps to contain price rises such as lowering taxes on fuel and restricting exports of a number of items including wheat and rice.

India Reserve Bank of India diesel Nirmala Sitharaman tax levy

Comments

1000 characters

India defers tax levy on unblended, dirtier fuel amid rising prices

At first, Dar cuts fuel prices

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

China offers hope to developing world, says PM Shehbaz on Chinese National Day

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Musk previews Tesla's humanoid robot, but cautions it is not ready just yet

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

Cypher ‘missing’ from PMH, cabinet told

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

Read more stories