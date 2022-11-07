AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India should allow gradual rupee weakening, use fx reserves ‘judiciously’

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 06:25pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s central bank should allow rupee to depreciate gradually and use foreign exchange reserves judiciously, the government’s chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Monday.

Nageswaran comment on the rupee and foreign exchange reserves is the first official government comment since concerns about dwindling currency reserves emerged earlier this year.

India’s foreign currency reserves have fallen from a peak of $642 billion to $531 billion partly due to dollar sales to support the rupee.

“We should in the short-run allow the rupee to depreciate gradually and we should use forex exchange reserves judiciously,” Nageswaran said at an online event.

With the economy likely to run a current account deficit of close to 3% of gross domestic product in the current financial year, analysts expect reserves to fall further.

“We should augment foreign exchange reserves and that will help with any contingencies,” he added.

He said the country currently had adequate reserves to deal with capital outflows.

Indian rupee begins week on positive note, US inflation data next trigger

Financing India’s trade deficit would be the main challenge for the year even as there are signs of broader economic recovery, Nageswaran said.

He said he expected growth to moderate to around 6.5% to 7% in the current fiscal year that started on April 1. The government in January had projected economic growth of 8% to 8.5% for the current fiscal year but since then most agencies including the Reserve Bank of India have cut their annual growth estimateS to around 7%.

Nageswaran also said some central banks, including the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, and the Reserve Bank of Australia, had indicated a less aggressive monetary policy that would help emerging nations.

RBI indian economy India's central bank Indian GDP

Comments

1000 characters

India should allow gradual rupee weakening, use fx reserves ‘judiciously’

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Dewan Farooque Motors says it has entered into agreement with KIA Corp to assemble its vehicles in Pakistan

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Oil slips but holds near $100 a barrel as dollar weakens

UAE will remain oil and gas supplier as long as there is need

Read more stories