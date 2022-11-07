DSP, SHOs martyred by dacoits in Ghotki

GHOTKI: A party of dacoits launched an attack on a police camp in Kuchha area of Ronti in Ghotki in which five police officials including DSP Obaro and two SHOs were martyred and several other law personnel were injured on Saturday late night.

Another person also died whose identity has not been revealed as yet.

A large contingent of police reached the venue. Police operation is still underway in the area.

According to DIG Javed Jiskani, police started an operation against the dacoits in Kuchha area of Ronti and set up their camp over there to recover three people abducted by the dacoits from Ronti road. Police were carrying out targeted operation in the area.

Last night, DSP Obaro Abdul Maalik Bhutto, SHO Khenjo Din Muhammad Leghari and SHO Mirpur Mathelo Abdul Maalik Kamangar were present in the camp when more than 150 dacoits stormed the camp and opened fire on the police officials with sophisticated weapons. A trade of fire was ensued between the police and dacoits soon after the attack.

During the combat with the dacoits, DSP Obaro Maalik Bhutto, SHOs Muhammad Leghari and Maalik Kamangar, cops Jatoi Patafi and Salim Chachar and unidentified person embraced martyrdom. The police officials valiantly fought with the outlaws. Many other police officials including SHO Ronti got injured during the fight. The dacoits also took hostage many police officials including SHO Anwar Sher.

There are reports that bandits took three armored vehicles and 8 other vehicles of police in their possession. The dead bodies of policemen could not be taken out from the venue because of intense exchange of fire between the two parties. However, the injured policemen were shifted to the Tehsil Hospital Obaro from where they were later moved to Sukkur hospital.

A large force of police has reached the Kaccha area. Police have sought help of Rangers.