Nov 07, 2022
Pakistan

Sindh govt to run tests for Karachi's first electric buses

NNI Published 07 Nov, 2022 07:54am
KARACHI: In a move aimed at improving the environment of the city where vehicular emissions contribute to its poor air quality, the provincial government will be running tests for environment-friendly buses in Karachi from today (Monday).

In a message posted on social media site Twitter, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government is launching a new bus service in Karachi today (Monday)

These will be Pakistan’s first-ever electrical public transport vehicles that are completely environment friendly. The routes will be finalized after the test run for the electric buses is complete.

In 2021, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah had launched Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

Speaking to the media after the launching ceremony, he had promised that additional electric buses would be brought on to the city’s roads in cooperation with the private sector. As many as 100 electric buses were planned to hit the road by the end of 2021 but it did not transpire.

