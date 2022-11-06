AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Netherlands dump South Africa out of T20 World Cup, India in semis

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2022 09:39am
Follow us

ADELAIDE: The Netherlands sent South Africa crashing out of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday with a stunning 13-run victory in Adelaide which also propelled India into the semi-finals.

The latest in a series of shocks at this tournament left Bangladesh and Pakistan fighting it out for the final spot in the last four.

Table-toppers India are on six points and play Zimbabwe in Melbourne in the final match of Sunday’s triple header, the result of which will decide the final Super 12 standings and who faces whom in the semis.

Chasing 159 for victory after man-of-the-match Colin Ackermann’s unbeaten 41, South Africa faltered to end on 145-8, with Dutch fast bowler Brandon Glover returning impressive figures of 3-9 in two overs.

“Hard one to swallow. We had the confidence and belief in ourselves as a unit to make the play-offs,” said South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma.

“Unfortunately for us, we couldn’t do it. Winning the toss and bowling, what they got wasn’t ideal.

“We lost wickets at crucial times. They used the dimensions of the field a lot better than we did.”

South Africa started their reply on a jittery note with openers Quinton de Kock and Bavuma out inside six overs with the score on 39.

The left-handed de Kock hit a four and six but soon fell caught behind to Fred Klaassen, for 13, and Bavuma was bowled by Paul van Meekeren for 20.

But it was Glover’s wicket of Rilee Rossouw that raised the Dutch hopes with the batsman, who hit the first century in this tournament, departing after a 19-ball 25.

The Proteas never looked convincing as Klaassen took down Aiden Markram for 17 and a Dutch shock started becoming a reality when Glover struck twice in one over.

England into T20 World Cup semis as Australia eliminated

He sent back the dangerous David Miller for 17 and then got Wayne Parnell caught behind for nought as the wheels came off the South Africa chase – and with it their World Cup hopes.

Put in to bat first, the Dutch, who had only beaten Zimbabwe in the Super 12, started strongly with Stephan Myburgh’s 37 but lost their way. But then stepped in Ackermann.

He smashed three fours and two sixes in his 26-ball knock and along with skipper Scott Edwards helped the team get 31 runs from the final two overs.

“Lost for words,” said Edwards after the Dutch pulled off another stunner.

“It’s definitely up there, another big upset for Netherlands in a World Cup.”

Ackermann added: “Feels fantastic, we really deserved this victory.

“Boys worked really hard. Come in, and take it deep, and the boundaries flowed at the end.”

Netherlands T20 World Cup Twenty20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Netherlands dump South Africa out of T20 World Cup, India in semis

Fawad says Imran Khan will hold press conference today

COP27 summit to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’: ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Read more stories