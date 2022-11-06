AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Talks with IMF likely by month-end

INP Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
ISLAMABAD: Negotiations between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are expected to be held in last week of November, it has been learnt on Saturday. As per sources, IMF has put up the condition for Pakistan urging review of budget targets. IMF also asked Pakistan to enhance tax collection. Matter related to international payments will also came under discussion during negotiations.

According to sources, China and Saudi Arabi have assured Pakistan of financial support. Chinese President Xi Jinping assured Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of financial support when the premier was on official visit to China.

