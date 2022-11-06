PM approves appointment of new envoys to various countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday approved the appointment of new ambassadors of Pakistan for different countries.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government has decided to appoint Sadia Qazi as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Norway.

Similarly, Saima Syed has been appointed as the ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal and Abrar Hashmi is posted as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Nepal. Murad Wazir has been appointed as Consul General of Pakistan in Barcelona and Khalil Bajwa posted as Consul General in Toronto. DG Counter-Terrorism Asim Ali Khan is posted as Consul General in Los Angeles and Aftab Chaudhry as Consul General in Houston.