Naran receives first snowfall of season

ABBOTTABAD: Naran on Saturday received the first and Babusar Top second snowfall of the winter season while heavy rain was recorded in the rest of the hilly areas of Hazara division.

After continues snowfall, Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) Road was closed for all sorts of traffic and the commuters of Northern areas were directed to use Karakorum Highway (KKH).

Babusar Top received more than six inches and Naran two inches snow while on other hills, four inches snowfall was recorded last night.

Temperatures in the Kaghan and Naran valley dropped to minus and it was expected that after more snow during the current week which has been forecasted by the metrological department, temperatures would decrease further.

Most of the residents have left the area while the maximum hotels of Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran have been shut down before snowfall. Day-long continuous rain in the plains and hilly areas of the Hazara division brought a drastic change in temperatures where people have also started the use of warm clothes and winter delicacies.

Staff of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has been deputed in Kaghan and Naran to tackle any emergency situation.