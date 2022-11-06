AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naran receives first snowfall of season

APP Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

ABBOTTABAD: Naran on Saturday received the first and Babusar Top second snowfall of the winter season while heavy rain was recorded in the rest of the hilly areas of Hazara division.

After continues snowfall, Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) Road was closed for all sorts of traffic and the commuters of Northern areas were directed to use Karakorum Highway (KKH).

Babusar Top received more than six inches and Naran two inches snow while on other hills, four inches snowfall was recorded last night.

Temperatures in the Kaghan and Naran valley dropped to minus and it was expected that after more snow during the current week which has been forecasted by the metrological department, temperatures would decrease further.

Most of the residents have left the area while the maximum hotels of Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran have been shut down before snowfall. Day-long continuous rain in the plains and hilly areas of the Hazara division brought a drastic change in temperatures where people have also started the use of warm clothes and winter delicacies.

Staff of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has been deputed in Kaghan and Naran to tackle any emergency situation.

snowfall Karakorum Highway Mansehra Naran Jalkhad

Comments

1000 characters

Naran receives first snowfall of season

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories