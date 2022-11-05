AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Haiti police seize main oil terminal from gangs

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2022 10:41am
Follow us

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haitian police on Friday said they had gained control of the country’s main oil terminal, which had been in the hands of armed gangs for months, although clashes were reported to be still ongoing in the area.

“Police carried out an operation from Wednesday to Thursday with an aim of allowing the resumption of activity at the main oil terminal, which was hijacked by armed men,” Haiti’s national police said on Facebook.

“Several police units were deployed using armored vehicles to dislodge the bandits” from the Varreux oil terminal, southwest of the capital Port-au-Prince, it added.

Armored vehicles and men in uniform could be seen in a video posted on the police Facebook page showing “the operations that led to the release of the Varreux Terminal.”

Despite retaking the facility, however, “the operation continues,” a police source told AFP late Friday.

Another source close to the company that manages the site added that “clashes continued between the police and bandits.”

Varreux supplies most of the oil products used in Haiti.

It fell under the control of gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue,” on September 12, although gangs had moved in earlier.

The blockade of the facility led to a virtual paralysis of the country, aggravating the security, political and humanitarian crisis in the poor Caribbean nation.

Guterres pushes for international troop deployment to crisis-hit Haiti

The lack of fuel has also interrupted the distribution of drinking water, which is crucial in the fight against a cholera outbreak which is Haiti’s latest woe.

Discussions are underway at the United Nations regarding the possibility of sending an international armed force to restore calm, following a call from the Haitian government.

oil terminal Haitian police Haiti police seize

Comments

1000 characters

Haiti police seize main oil terminal from gangs

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Biden insists Democrats can win US midterms

Army reacts strongly to allegations

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories