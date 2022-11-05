Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 04, 2022)
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,856.31
High: 42,090.71
Low: 41,718.90
Net Change: 234.40
Volume (000): 71,112
Value (000): 3,527,398
Makt Cap (000) 1,579,248,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,845.17
NET CH (-) 30.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,468.56
NET CH (-) 67.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,199.29
NET CH (-) 21.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,722.70
NET CH (-) 10.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,772.51
NET CH (-) 15.73
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,347.17
NET CH (-) 72.03
------------------------------------
As on: 04-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Comments