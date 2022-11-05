KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 04, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,856.31 High: 42,090.71 Low: 41,718.90 Net Change: 234.40 Volume (000): 71,112 Value (000): 3,527,398 Makt Cap (000) 1,579,248,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,845.17 NET CH (-) 30.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,468.56 NET CH (-) 67.13 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,199.29 NET CH (-) 21.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,722.70 NET CH (-) 10.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,772.51 NET CH (-) 15.73 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,347.17 NET CH (-) 72.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-November-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022