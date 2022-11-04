NOC for holding sit-in: IHC reserves verdict on PTI’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s petition seeking direction for issuance of NOC for holding jalsa/sit-in at a designated place.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by the PTI against the government’s delay in issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) and reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments.

During the hearing, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon argued by referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment of May 25 and then he read the reply submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the SC. He added that the government does not trust them [the PTI] because they retract their statement within half an hour.

The IHC bench asked about the routine procedure for granting permission to rallies. At this, the AG said that as per norm, it is usually assured by the party. He further said that the rally they held had damaged infrastructure and injured policemen on May 25.

Then, Justice Aamer said that whatever the lawyer says, he does it on behalf of the client and asked if it is the same place where the PTI had sought permission earlier? The AG responded in affirmative, saying but they have always violated terms and conditions and the government is not trusting them.

