AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
AVN 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.8%)
FCCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.78%)
TREET 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.72%)
TRG 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.11%)
UNITY 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.06%)
WAVES 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,444 Decreased By -174.2 (-1.12%)
KSE100 41,916 Decreased By -175.1 (-0.42%)
KSE30 15,248 Decreased By -146.6 (-0.95%)
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of...
Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
G3 Technologies
Limited (GTECHBR)             4-Oct-22           26-Oct-22          2-Nov-22                    /-
==================================================================================================

