LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (November 03, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06314 3.06086 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.83571 3.63229 3.84157 0.08550
Libor 3 Month 4.50843 4.37386 4.50843 0.13975
Libor 6 Month 4.97071 4.93186 4.97071 0.21325
Libor 1 Year 5.53600 5.39343 5.53600 0.34975
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
