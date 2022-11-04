AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (November 03, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          225.50    227.75   DKK                 30.28    30.38
SAUDIA RIYAL         62.60     63.20   NOK                 22.12    22.22
UAE DIRHAM           64.60     65.20   SEK                 21.06    21.16
EURO                230.00    232.30   AUD $              146.00   148.00
UK POUND            264.00    266.60   CAD $              169.50   171.50
JAPANI YEN         1.56845   1.58845   INDIAN RUPEE         2.25     2.50
CHF                 230.97    231.97   CHINESE YUAN        31.00    33.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.00     2.50
=========================================================================

