KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (November 03, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 225.50 227.75 DKK 30.28 30.38
SAUDIA RIYAL 62.60 63.20 NOK 22.12 22.22
UAE DIRHAM 64.60 65.20 SEK 21.06 21.16
EURO 230.00 232.30 AUD $ 146.00 148.00
UK POUND 264.00 266.60 CAD $ 169.50 171.50
JAPANI YEN 1.56845 1.58845 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 230.97 231.97 CHINESE YUAN 31.00 33.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
