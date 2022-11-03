AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm snaps three-day rally on demand worries

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 04:39pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Thursday reversed early gains to snap a three-day rally after hitting a near 12-week peak, as high prices stoked demand concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 62 ringgit, or 1.41%, to 4,336 ringgit ($914.29) a tonne.

Palm fell on a combination of profit taking, lack of demand at current lofty prices and worries of Indonesian stocks entering Malaysian shores, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Indonesia’s crude palm oil output is seen at 48.23 million tonnes this year and exports of palm oil products are estimated at 23.95 million tonnes, a presentation by the chairman of the country’s palm oil fund agency showed.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told an industry conference that stronger prices of crude oil had made a higher mix of bio-content in fuel increasingly feasible.

The contract had earlier jumped 2.3% on the back of bullish global vegetable oil markets, as Chicago soybean rose overnight on optimism about demand from China.

Palm oil jumps nearly 5% to 12-wk highs on supply woes

Meanwhile, Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine, reversing a move that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm snaps three-day rally on demand worries

Day 7 of long march: Imran Khan to spend Thursday in Wazirabad

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

ECB can’t just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says

Iftikhar, Shadab rescue Pakistan, set South Africa 186 to win

Bangladesh accuse Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ in World Cup loss

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Read more stories