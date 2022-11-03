AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
Nov 03, 2022
Pakistan

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

  • Information Minister says Pakistan's economy is on the path to recovery
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 04:43pm
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday that the new army chief will be "appointed in due course," Aaj News reported.

"Imran said in his media talk on Wednesday that General Qamar Bajwa did not favour the accountability of the politicians, whereas, he had been supporting Bajwa doctrine in the past," Marriyum said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, in which she played old video clips of Imran defending the current army chief.

She said Pakistan's economy was on the path to recovery after more than three years of slump.

"Pakistan is on the path of progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The premier wants to see the country prosper," the minister said, claiming that Imran Khan wanted to destabilize the country through his protests and "part-time long march."

Imran's remarks against DG ISI being celebrated in India: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum said the entire world wants to revive investment in Pakistan. She said all indicators are improving as well as the economy is revamping.

The minister said despite the devastation caused by recent floods in the country, there is no shortage of flour, sugar, wheat, and other essential items. She said the only crisis one can witness is in PTI Chief Imran Khan's container.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced provide of the best and most comfortable travel facilities to the residents of Islamabad. She said the Prime Minister is personally monitoring this.

The Minister said the government strengthened Pakistan's diplomatic relations with the international community. She said it is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government that has revived the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which had become slow during the four years of the previous regime.

Regarding the political situation, the Minister said the next general elections will be held well in time.

Replying to a question, she said the federal government will ensure the protection of the residents of the federal capital and nobody will be allowed to endanger the lives and properties of citizens in the name of political processions.

