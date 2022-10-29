AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran's remarks against DG ISI being celebrated in India: Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • Information minister terms Imran ‘Modi’s campaigner in Pakistan’
BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 05:02pm
Follow us

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s threats to DG ISI were being celebrated in India.

At the beginning of the long march on Friday, Imran referred to DG ISI and said: “I know a lot of things but I am only silent for the sake of my country. I don’t want to damage my nation.”

In a first, DG ISI addresses media, confronts Imran Khan’s narrative

Moreover, following a press conference by the DG ISI on Thursday, Imran said in an interview “if institutions are apolitical, what was the purpose of holding a political presser.“

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Marriyum said Imran’s remarks against DG ISI were being celebrated by India.

Showing video clips where Indian news channels highlighted Imran’s threats to DG ISI, she termed Imran “Modi’s campaigner in Pakistan.”

Not for politics or personal gain, says Imran as he presses on with ‘long march’

“When institutions told Imran to handle his own politics, he began calling them out and used derogatory terms against them,” he said.

She lamented that Imran did not even spare the martyrs of the country and spoke against the victims of helicopter crash in Lasbela.

She underlined that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always wanted the public to respect the vote but Imran has resorted to pressurising the government whenever his demands are not met.

“Long marches and drives are useless. This was done in 2014 as well to derail the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but that did not happen,” she said. “Elections will take place at the end of the government’s term in 2023.”

She emphasised that nothing had changed since 2014 because “Imran is still on a container with the same demands”.

According to her, Imran was looking for an NRO now but “the government will not hold talks with an anarchist.”

Imran kickstarted another long march on Friday citing that “it was time for the country to start its journey for true freedom”. He hoped the protest would force the government to announce immediate elections.

This is the second such march by Imran this year, with the first held on May 25. It was called off after violent clashes between PTI supporters and law-enforcement agencies in different cities.

However, he has now again gathered hundreds of supporters to join a caravan of cars and trucks heading for the capital Islamabad to pressure the government into calling snap polls.

Pakistan Imran Khan PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister PTI leadership PTI chairman PML-N PTI’s ‘long march

Comments

1000 characters

Imran's remarks against DG ISI being celebrated in India: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PTI long march: Sanaullah accuses Imran of planning to spread chaos, anarchy in capital

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda’s membership

Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner released to Pakistan: foreign ministry

Pakistan's Haris Rauf says focused on cricket, not criticism at T20 World Cup

Man arrested in attack on US House Speaker Pelosi’s spouse faces charges

Phillips hits 104 as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

No extension of income tax return filing deadline: FBR

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

KSA willing to set up $10bn oil refinery: PM

Read more stories