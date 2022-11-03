NOC for PTI rally: IHC issues notice to Islamabad administration

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, issued notices to the Islamabad administration in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s petition seeking direction for issuance of NOC for holding jalsa/ sit-in at a designated place. A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the PTI’s petition against the government’s delay in issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) and issued notices to the administration and summoned the authorised officer to appear before the court on Thursday (today).

Through the instant petition, the PTI sought direction to the Islamabad administration for the grant of NOC to the petitioner for holding gathering at the specified place. The counsel for the petitioner contended that despite a request made for permission to hold a gathering, the needful has not been done and the matter is being lingered on without any justification or basis.

During the hearing, the PTI lawyer informed the court that the federal government is “deliberately” delaying the matter of NOC for Islamabad sit-in and rally.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the respondents for November 3 and also directed that the representative of the administration shall appear in person on the date fixed.

In the petition, the PTI requested the court to issue orders to the deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad to issue a NOC for the rally at Kashmir Highway Peshawar Morr in the context of the Supreme Court (SC)’s decision.

It further requested the IHC to issue orders to IG Islamabad to provide security for the rally and sit-in and to stop the harassment of the PTI workers. The PTI moved court after the government rejected PTI’s sit-in request and the party had sought permission to organise the sit-in between G-9 and H-9 sectors on Srinagar Highway. The Capital administration had rejected an application of the PTI seeking permission to hold a public rally and sit-in in the federal capital.

The administration rejected the PTI’s application for NOC and issued a letter to the party regarding the public rally and sit-in planned in Islamabad. The district administration, in the letter, asked the PTI to satisfy the administration in writing, adding that the party had violated the NOC that was provided to it on May 25.

