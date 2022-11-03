Malik Tahseen takes charge as chairman of FESCO board

FAISALABAD: Malik Muhammad Tahseen Alvi has taken over the charge as new chairman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO, Engr. Bashir Ahmed and other officers warmly welcomed the new chairman of BOD.

At this occasion, former MNA Haji Akram Ansari, MPA Sheikh Ejaz and others welcomed his appointment as FESCO BOD chairman and said that it is the result of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s people-friendly policies that the appointment of consumer friendly heads of institutions has been implemented.

Later, first introductory meeting of the Board of Directors was held at the FESCO headquarters, under the chair of Chairman FESCO BOD, Malik Muhammad Tahseen Alvi. Board Director Mahfouz Ahmed Bhatti, Engineer Muhammad Babar Ikram, Raja Ameer Hamza, Iftikhar Ahmed Ansari, Nouman Khalid, Muhammad Momin Javed, Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Humair Hayat Khan, Ali Ranjha, Mian Farrukh Iqbal, Muhammad Anwar Sheikh and Miss Lubna Osman were also present in the introductory meeting.

During his address, Chairman Malik Muhammad Tahseen Alvi said that the board would utilize all available resources to provide better facilities to its customers and staff. He said that provision of quality service to the consumers would be the top priority of board so that better image of FESCO could be emerged.

He ordered to ensure the uninterrupted power supply to the consumers. All possible measures would be adopted to ensure the availability of these state-of-the-art facilities to the consumers because their satisfaction is a testament of the company’s performance.

Earlier, CEO FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad gave a detailed briefing to the introductory meeting of the new BOD about the operation of the company and its scope and said that FESCO has a prominent position among all Distribution Companies (DISCOs) due to the tireless efforts of its officers and officials.

