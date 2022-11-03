Dalian, Singapore iron ore futures climb

MANILA: Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Wednesday, as China’s central bank chief expressed hopes for a soft landing in the country’s ailing property market, while touting a resilient domestic economy despite some challenges and downward pressure.

Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, also told a conference in Hong Kong that the yuan will remain stable against a basket of currencies and that inflation remains subdued.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was 2.9% higher at 632.50 yuan ($87.01) a tonne by the midday break, extending gains from Tuesday, when the steelmaking ingredient staged a technical rebound after sell-offs in October.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark December iron ore climbed 2.8% to $80.30 a tonne. Iron ore’s advance also followed data showing major supplier Brazil’s iron ore exports in October down 13% from a year earlier.