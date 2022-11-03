KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 116,851 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,697 tonnes of import cargo and 54,154 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 62,697 comprised 52,581 tonnes of containerized cargo, 3,008 tonnes of Chickpeas, 894 tonnes of DAP & 6,214 tonnes of Urea.

The total export of 54,154 comprised, 34,374 tonnes of containerized cargo, 12,450 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,330 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Msc Malin, Bay Spirit, TS Kelang, Safeen Prism, Ap Sveti Vlaho, Oriental Cosmos and Serengeti have berth at Karachi port.

About 07 ships namely, Rudolf Schulte, Juist, Chemroad Hawk, Cape Fulmar, Msc Malin, Seamax Westport and MT Lahore have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Denisse’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Roma and Yihai are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 117,545 tonnes, comprising 71,112 tonnes imports cargo and 46,433 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,494` Containers (3,135 TEUs Imports and 2,359 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Silver Gwen Al-Sufliya and EM Astoria carrying Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EETL and QICT on Wednesday, 2nd Nov and another containers ship ‘EM Astoria’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 3rd Nov-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022