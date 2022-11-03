Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
Name of company Date Time
=========================================================
The Bank of Khyber 02-11-2022 10:00
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited 04-11-2022 11:00
Quice Food Industries
Limited 04-11-2022 11:00
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries 04-11-2022 12:30
Dandot Cement Company
Limited 04-11-2022 14:30
Ecopack Limited 04-11-2022 11:00
Hira Textile Mills Limited 05-11-2022 14:30
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited 07-11-2022 11:00
Hallmark Company Limited 07-11-2022 11:00
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills
Limited 08-11-2022 14:00
Biafo Industries Limited 08-11-2022 11:00
First Punjab Modaraba 09-11-2022 11:00
=========================================================
