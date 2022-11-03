Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
G3 Technologies
Limited (GTECHBR) 4-Oct-22 26-Oct-22 2-Nov-22 /-
==================================================================================================
