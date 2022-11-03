KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 02, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 225.00 227.25 DKK 30.29 30.39
SAUDIA RIYAL 62.10 62.70 NOK 22.19 22.29
UAE DIRHAM 64.80 65.45 SEK 20.90 21.00
EURO 231.00 233.30 AUD $ 148.00 150.00
UK POUND 267.00 269.70 CAD $ 170.00 172.00
JAPANI YEN 1.56240 1.58240 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 230.90 231.90 CHINESE YUAN 31.00 33.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments