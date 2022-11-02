AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Yamaha Motor Pakistan hikes motorcycle prices by up to Rs8,000

  • Increase comes after Suzuki, Atlas Honda raise rates of two-wheelers
BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 07:56pm
Japanese bike-maker Yamaha Motor Pakistan on Wednesday notified increase in prices of its motorcycle line-up with the hike going as high as Rs8,000 and the new rates kicking in from November 2, 2022.

The price of Yamaha’s YB125Z has increased by Rs7,000 with the new rate now standing at Rs293,500. Similarly, YB125Z DX’s price went up by Rs7,500. The new price is Rs314,500, showed a notification issued by the company.

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices by up to Rs15,000, new prices to come into effect from Nov 1

YBR125 will now be selling for Rs322,500 after a price hike of Rs7,500. YBR125G’s price increased by Rs8,000 to Rs336,000. YBR125G (dark grey) price also increased by Rs8,000. It will now be selling for Rs339,000.

The company last hiked prices in early October 2022 by up to Rs15,500.

Speaking to Business Recorder earlier during the week, Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh said that the automobile industry has been under severe crisis due to import restrictions put in place by the government.

After Atlas Honda, Pak Suzuki also jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

“Sales of Suzuki and Yamaha bikes have also dropped by 20%,” he said.

According to him, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers were hit the worst because their sales fell by up to 80%.

However, another industry source said prices of bike raw material such as steel have also witnessed a sharp hike due to government’s import restrictions.

On Monday, Atlas Honda notified a hike of up to Rs15,000 in the prices of its two-wheelers. After this, Pak Suzuki Motor Company has also jacked up prices of its motorcycles with the increase in the range of Rs15,000 to Rs20,000.

