AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US wheat slumps 6% after Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 06:17pm
Follow us

PARIS: Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened global food supplies.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract fell 6% to $8.47-3/4 a bushel by 1100 GMT, paring the two-day rise that followed the announcement of Russia’s suspension.

Corn followed the trend, down 2.3% to $6.81-3/4 a bushel while soybeans were down 1% at $14.33-1/2 a bushel.

“These latest announcements remove part of the risk premium for exporters so we are losing what we had gained over the past days in wheat,” Arthur Portier of consultancy Agritel said.

“However, we still don’t know whether the deal will be extended later this month so uncertainty remains,” he added.

Global events may affect Egypt’s wheat supply

Wheat also tumbled in Europe where the benchmark December contract was down 4% at 343.50 euros a tonne, also recouping its losses from earlier this week.

Russia said it would renew its participation in the U.N-brokered grain corridor just four days after suspending its role in the deal saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of a drone attack on its fleet there.

The U-turn followed a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, and repeated conversations between their defence ministers.

European rapeseed also slumped as the bloc imports large amounts of the oilseed from Ukraine. A resumption in exports is bringing relief to biodiesel and feed makers.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

US wheat slumps 6% after Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Stand up for your rights, says Imran as PTI continues long march

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

Third successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.33% after China pledges assistance to Pakistan

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Oil sales up 9% in October amid improved mobility post-floods

Kohli stars as India beat Bangladesh to stand on brink of T20 semi-finals

Fed poised for further US rate hike as political pressure mounts

Read more stories