Elahi approves cyberknife technology for two hospitals

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the introduction of “Cyberknife Technology” for Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan to treat cancer and other complex diseases free of cost using this technology.

Doctors will also be trained about this treatment method while the patients will get immense convenience. The cyberknife technology is a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated. It is used to treat conditions throughout the body, including tumors of the prostate, lung, brain, spine, head and neck, liver, pancreas, kidney, and certain gynecologic indications, and can be an alternative to surgery or for some patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors.

While chairing a meeting, the CM said the Punjab government has made this method a part of the Health Card Programme through Ghurki Hospital.

The government would also deliberate on giving the status of a university to Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore and required legislation will be done after an early decision, he disclosed.

AIMC’s Dr Abdul Majeed Ch, Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary finance, and special secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and others attended the meeting.

Moreover, while chairing a meeting to review arrangements, security plans and other issues for Raiwind Ijtima, the CM asked the administration to complete arrangements on time while ensuring CCTV surveillance of entry and exit points. For this purpose, more cameras should be installed besides arranging additional patrolling police; he said and added that the number of wardens should also be increased for a smooth flow of traffic.

The CM also ordered maintaining the best food arrangements for police and other duty officials. The number of Rescue 1122 staff should be increased and special arrangements be made at the Wagah border for the visitors coming from India, he said.

