IHC CJ opens judicial complex in capital

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday inaugurated the first judicial complex of the federal capital to facilitate the judges, lawyers, and litigants in dispensation of justice.

Justice Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Hafeezullah Yaqoob president Islamabad District Bar Association, and representatives of the Islamabad Bar Association also participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Justice Minallah emphasized on provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people. He added that their top priority is to serve the litigants who approach the courts. Justice Minallah said that the district courts are an important unit of judiciary but it is tragedy that these courts have no importance in the priority list of the state.

He said that there was no judicial complex in Islamabad despite the fact it has been the federal capital of Pakistan. He also said that it was not duty of the judiciary or lawyers rather it was responsibility of the administration to construct the judicial complex.

Justice Minallah said that it is a matter of happiness that with their efforts, this first foundation has been laid down to provide access to justice. He remarked that the lawyers were not given the respect for which they deserved.

He hoped that they would be successful in provision of earlier justice to the litigants and they would restore their trust on the courts.

The IHC chief justice said that construction of the Judicial Complex in Islamabad is a clear message that the judiciary and lawyers of the federal capital are committed to serve litigants. He also lauded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) whose efforts made it possible to complete this project in 14 months.

Islamabad remained without a district judicial complex from last many decades and currently courts are housed in rented buildings within Sector F-8, where no proper facilities are available for both the litigants, as well as, the court functionaries. In addition to the modern courtrooms, the new complex will have separate washrooms for men and women, rooms for women and young offenders, canteens and parking spaces, as well.

